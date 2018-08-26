Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 18.55%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, August 3rd. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

