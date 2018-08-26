Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $63.80 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter.

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,750,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dennis R. Hansen sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $983,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,771.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 318.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 115.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 90.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

