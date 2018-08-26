West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 113.7% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,424,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 987.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $4,119,282.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,737.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Flynn sold 20,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $2,377,833.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,057.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,327 shares of company stock worth $6,983,316. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $117.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.57 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

