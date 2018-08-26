Wendys Co (WEN) Receives $18.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 10.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Wendys by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Wendys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 571,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Wendys by 6.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 76,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 3,103,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,755. Wendys has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Wendys had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.