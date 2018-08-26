Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.03 Million Position in Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.75% of Platform Specialty Products worth $25,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of NYSE:PAH opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.17.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Platform Specialty Products news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scot Benson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,327.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,281,137 shares of company stock worth $124,380,356. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Platform Specialty Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

