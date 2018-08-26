Wells Fargo & Co Raises Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target to $105.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $86.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $97.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,701.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 497,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

