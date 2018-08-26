WeAreSatoshi Price Up 45.2% Over Last Week (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. WeAreSatoshi has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $502.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.50 or 0.02110739 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012743 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000637 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002471 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001846 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002534 BTC.

About WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 24,532,587 coins. The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net . WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi . The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

