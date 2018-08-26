WBI Investments Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rand Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.41 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.