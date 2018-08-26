WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $907,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

KMB stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

