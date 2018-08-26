Wayfair Inc (W) CFO Sells $547,462.40 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $547,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $134.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 94.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 82.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $252,032,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Wayfair by 54.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $4,170,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

