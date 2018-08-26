WaBi Trading Up 25.1% Over Last Week (WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One WaBi token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. WaBi has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $354,956.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaBi has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WaBi

WaBi launched on July 21st, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. WaBi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico . WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken . WaBi’s official website is wacoin.io

WaBi Token Trading

WaBi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaBi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaBi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaBi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

