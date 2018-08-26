WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WABCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WABCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 94.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WABCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WABCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get WABCO alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $159.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. WABCO had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.37%. WABCO’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.