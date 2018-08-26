W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $2,629,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $10,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cfra set a $350.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.87.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,237 shares of company stock worth $14,456,628 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger stock opened at $365.15 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

