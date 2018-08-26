VouchForMe (IPL) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $203,819.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

