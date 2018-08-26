VoteCoin (VOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $82.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $98,935.00 and $82.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.02045688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00293541 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00287740 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00059197 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00106878 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003436 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 36,128,875 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

