Vodafone Group (VOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. ValuEngine cut shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.71.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $22.83 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 335,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.