VMware (VMW) PT Raised to $115.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Nomura from $111.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VMware to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. VMware has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $4,279,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,691.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $1,110,724.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 40.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,289,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $777,442,000 after buying an additional 1,512,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 489.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 988,295 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $145,250,000 after buying an additional 820,619 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $116,658,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VMware by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $221,085,000 after buying an additional 680,798 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in VMware by 23.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,071,002 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $304,375,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.