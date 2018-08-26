Visteon (VC) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News articles about Visteon (NYSE:VC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Visteon earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.7426087314238 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:VC opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Visteon has a one year low of $105.91 and a one year high of $140.64.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.