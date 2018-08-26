Visa Inc (V) Stake Increased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $102.26 and a twelve month high of $144.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.87.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

