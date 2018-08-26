View Achieves Market Capitalization of $677,531.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, View has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. View has a total market capitalization of $677,531.00 and $41.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00261226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00149808 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035546 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,784,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,791,209 tokens. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . View’s official website is view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling View

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

