Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 178.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 75.3% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 781.0% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $340,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $169,930. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $18.63 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

