Versapay (VPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Versapay (CVE:VPY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). Versapay had a negative return on equity of 129.49% and a negative net margin of 278.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 million during the quarter.

CVE VPY opened at C$2.33 on Friday. Versapay has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$2.74.

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business to business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

