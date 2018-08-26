VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $56.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. VERONA PHARMA P/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

VRNA stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -2.86.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $1.20. equities research analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,870 shares during the quarter. VERONA PHARMA P/S comprises 2.5% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foresite Capital Management III LLC owned approximately 4.31% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

