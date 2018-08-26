Verge Market Capitalization Tops $203.84 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including Binance, SouthXchange, Graviex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $203.84 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00851550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002825 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011349 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,172,086,051 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Crex24, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Huobi, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

