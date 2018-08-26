Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,125,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after acquiring an additional 170,754 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after buying an additional 672,790 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 751,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after buying an additional 162,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 536,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after buying an additional 112,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $27,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $48,654.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,823. 15.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $100.64 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.10. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

