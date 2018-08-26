Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.86.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.15. 287,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,801. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,571.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,205.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $145,155.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,644,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,975 shares of company stock worth $21,658,711. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 80,926 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 38.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.