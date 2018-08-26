Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Varian outperformed the industry in a year's time. Varian’s Halcyon platform has been the key driver of growth of late, which has is now operational in centers across Africa. Solid revenue from Oncology and strong overseas presence, particularly in the emerging countries are positives. The recent display of brachytherapy solutions also deserve mention. Varian has also been going global in acquisitions and agreements. Recent acquisitions include, Sirtex of Australia and COOP of Taiwan. A solid guidance for fiscal 2018 instills confidence. On the flipside, the company did not book any ProBeam orders in the last-reported quarter. Lackluster performance in the Particle Therapy unit is a concern. The company competes with large electronic companies as well as smaller and more specialized radiation therapy equipment manufacturers. Thus, competition is likely to mar revenues.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.13.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $112.46 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $98.34 and a 1 year high of $130.29. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total transaction of $104,704.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $152,976.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,618 shares of company stock worth $420,550. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 292,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 38.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $8,313,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 650.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 129,552 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 168.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

