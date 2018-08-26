Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Receives $111.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.29.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,329 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $162,868.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $420,550. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 28,765.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100,393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $118,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR stock opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $98.34 and a twelve month high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

