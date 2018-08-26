Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is Phillips Financial Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 135,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 865,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

