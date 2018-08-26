Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388,086 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $417,430,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,782.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,660,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,808,000.

VOO opened at $264.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $223.15 and a 12 month high of $264.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

