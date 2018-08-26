Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT opened at $75.14 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

