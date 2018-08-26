Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.32

Press coverage about Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) has been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 41.8401063372569 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

