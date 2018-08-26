Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Holdings Reduced by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 126,554 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $108.77 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

