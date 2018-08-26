ValuEngine Lowers Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.27.

NYSE:QSR opened at $58.99 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $342,127.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,127.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $35,553,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 890,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,455,000 after buying an additional 91,336 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

