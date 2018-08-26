ValuEngine Lowers J M Smucker (SJM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.83.

NYSE:SJM opened at $105.05 on Thursday. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $108,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,231.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.1% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

