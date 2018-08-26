ValuEngine Downgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 31,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $561,439.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,438.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

