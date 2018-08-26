USA Technologies (USAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.01 million, a PE ratio of -777.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About USA Technologies
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
