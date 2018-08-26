USA Technologies (USAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.01 million, a PE ratio of -777.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,382,000 after buying an additional 337,016 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of USA Technologies by 364.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,635,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 1,283,278 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of USA Technologies by 127.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,450,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 813,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of USA Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,341,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 242,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

