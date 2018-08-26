US Bancorp DE Has $12.84 Million Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,253 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $63.65 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

