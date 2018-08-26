US Bancorp DE Has $11.94 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $119,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $139,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $144,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $138,615.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

