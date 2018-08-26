UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,597 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 1,125,886 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:UQM opened at $1.15 on Friday. UQM Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). UQM Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UQM Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,549,971 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 138,003 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in UQM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UQM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UQM shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on UQM Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UQM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

UQM Technologies Company Profile

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

