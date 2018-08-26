Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,465,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $765,575,000 after buying an additional 127,106 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,927,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,215,000 after purchasing an additional 83,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,049,000 after purchasing an additional 215,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

