United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

