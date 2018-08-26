Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,215 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,895,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,733,540,000 after buying an additional 103,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,060,538,000 after buying an additional 421,408 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,110,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,075,000 after buying an additional 91,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,718,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,898,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

