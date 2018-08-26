UDR, Inc. (UDR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in UDR by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,396,369.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,669 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,423.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.72 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

