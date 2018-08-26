Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B worth $71,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 844.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 19.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,989,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 640,471 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 569.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 119,796 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOX. BidaskClub cut Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 137,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,267,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.20. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

