Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 10,951 Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 302,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $210.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $904,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,011 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,791 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

