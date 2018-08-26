TSO3 Inc. (TOS) Insider Buys C$17,500.00 in Stock

TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) insider Glen Kayll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

TOS traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.70. The company had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,552. TSO3 Inc. has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$2.87.

Get TSO3 alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TSO3 from C$1.50 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of TSO3 from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TSO3 from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of TSO3 from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.60.

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices worldwide. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TSO3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSO3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.