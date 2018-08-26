Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.55). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:TRIL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.30. 16,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.66. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

