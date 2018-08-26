Triggers (TRIG) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Triggers has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Triggers token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002271 BTC on exchanges. Triggers has a market cap of $4.90 million and $109,331.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00262473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00152730 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010957 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network . Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

