TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

TPH stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 71,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,265,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,708.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 88,601 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

